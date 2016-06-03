NEW YORK, June 3 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, called the May employment report a "real body blow" and said it means an interest rate increase later this month is an "impossibility."

In a telephone interview, Gundlach also said the U.S. stock market is "incredibly resilient" after the "terrible" employment report.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)