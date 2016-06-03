(Adds quotes)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 3 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, called the May employment
report on Friday a "real body blow" and said it means an
interest rate increase later this month is an "impossibility."
In a telephone interview, Gundlach also said the U.S. stock
market was "incredibly resilient" after the employment report.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed down just 6.13 points to
end at 2,099.13 on Friday.
"It is a terrible employment report and the unemployment
rate fell because people gave up. People are dropping out. There
is no way to sugarcoat this report. You really can't sugarcoat
it, can you?"
Gundlach, who oversees $100 billion at Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine, noted that job gains for April, first recorded at an
already light 160,000, were revised down sharply to plus 123,000
jobs, which means "this puts incredible significance for next
month's employment report after May's terrible report. It might
be three strikes."
It will be interesting to see how Asia opens, Gundlach
added. "I wonder if they will have the same nonchalant attitude
about the May employment report."
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that
employers in the United States added only 38,000 jobs last
month, the smallest gain since September 2010.
Earlier this week, Gundlach said the labor market was
already softening because of the temporary workers' figures.
"When you start to see the figures fall in temporary workers,
that means people are not needed. The temp figures are the
canary in a coal mine."
Payrolls shrank by 21,000 at temporary-help service
providers and are down by about 64,000 so far this year.
Gundlach said the firm purchased 49-year government agency
debt securities on Thursday, ahead of the fixed-income rally
that ensued on Friday. "I think it is the longest
bond I have ever bought in my life. We thought they were very
cheap, so we bought them," Gundlach said.
