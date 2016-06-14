(Rewrites, adds comments from Gundlach on negative interest
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 14 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday investors are
dropping risky assets and turning to safer securities including
Treasuries and gold because they are losing faith in central
banks.
The man known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King' is one of
the first heavyweight investors to publicly raise red flags
about the credibility of major central banks, including the U.S.
Federal Reserve, as countries struggle to manage economic
growth.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that oil prices
would plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China's
slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014, he
forecast U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many
others had expected.
"Central banks are losing control and they don't know what
to do ... just like the Republican establishment and Donald
Trump," Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview,
referring to the Republic Party's unpredictable presumptive
nominee for U.S. President.
Safe-haven German Bund yields fell below zero on Tuesday for
the first time and global equity markets slid for a fourth day
in a row on intensifying worries about a potential British exit
from the European Union next week.
Gundlach's remarks come the day before U.S. Federal Reserve
officials are widely expected to leave short-term interest rates
unchanged following a dismal May jobs report.
"The Fed is confused and their confusion spills into
investor psychology," said Gundlach, who oversees more than $100
billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine.
"The Fed changes its tone so frequently, it seems every
other week the message is different. They've turned into the
'Zombie Fed.' They say the meeting this week is 'live,' but
investors all know it isn't at all."
Gundlach said it is a "dangerous price appreciation game" to
purchase German Bunds at current levels and that gold and gold
miners are still an attractive place to put money to work.
On a webcast for investors later on Tuesday he said negative
interest rates implemented by some major central banks, notably
in Japan, were backfiring. "Negative interest rates don't do
what they're theoretically supposed to do," he said, noting the
appreciation in the Japanese yen.
He added that negative interest rates "aren't leading to
higher economic growth." He said world gross domestic product
could be averaging around just 1 percent against the backdrop of
aggressive global monetary policies.
Gundlach also noted the dramatic "drawdowns" from the highs
in several stock markets. Germany is down 22 percent, Japan is
down 23 percent, China is down 45 percent, the United Kingdom
market is down 15 percent and France is down 20 percent.
"Negative rates do not prop up stock markets," Gundlach said
on the webcast.
Gundlach's prescient investment calls have accelerated
DoubleLine's rise and earned him a reputation as a savvy
investor. DoubleLine's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund, which invests mainly in mortgage-backed
securities, has assets of $60.3 billion, making it one of the
world's largest bond mutual funds.
"This summer is going to be a rocky ride," Gundlach said,
summarizing his outlook.
