BRIEF-Barwa Real Estate signs construction contract with with ICT for Madinat Al Mawater project
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project
NEW YORK, June 22 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said Wednesday that his firm is considering selling its position in European equities early Friday on a "Bremain" vote that keeps Britain in the European Union.
Gundlach, who oversees $100 billion at the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, also said the Tesla-SolarCity deal is "a complete confidence destroyer" for Tesla shareholders. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project
* Former vice finance minister appointed deputy PM and finance minister