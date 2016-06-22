NEW YORK, June 22 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said Wednesday that his firm is considering selling its position in European equities early Friday on a "Bremain" vote that keeps Britain in the European Union.

Gundlach, who oversees $100 billion at the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, also said the Tesla-SolarCity deal is "a complete confidence destroyer" for Tesla shareholders. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)