(Adds returns for DoubleLine Total Return, Core Fixed Income
funds)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday his firm sold
all of its European equities holdings before the market closed
on Thursday, following a strong rally in global stocks.
Gundlach, who oversees $100 billion at Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine, said the firm bought beaten-down European stocks a
week ago and exited its position late Thursday because
"basically I thought it was free money when I bought them and we
sold into the huge rally Thursday."
MSCI's 46-country All World index rose 1.36 percent on
Thursday to a two-week high.
On Friday, however, world stocks fell than $2 trillion in
value as Britain's vote to leave the European Union triggered 5
percent to 10 percent declines across Europe's biggest bourses
and a record plunge for sterling.
Gundlach, who insisted for months that Britain would
"Bremain" in the European Union, said about the Brexit vote:
"Yes, I am surprised. It suggests the public mood for change is
even greater than I thought."
Gundlach, who manages the $60.3 billion DoubleLine Total
Return Bond Fund, had asserted that polls reflect
people's complaints and frustrations rather than the actions
they will actually take. "When it comes up for a vote, I think
it will fail," he said last week.
All told, Gundlach said about his purchase last week of
European equities: "That was the shortest hold of my life."
The DoubleLine Total Return has returned 2.53 percent
year-to-date, trailing the benchmark Barclays Aggregate, which
has posted returns of 4.15 percent for the same period.
The fund has a much lower duration than the Treasury-heavy
Barclays Aggregate, so it has not benefited as much as many
other funds this year from the rally in Treasuries.
Additionally, corporate bonds have been very strong relative
performers this year, and DoubleLine Total Return holds no
corporate debt.
DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests
in a wider selection of fixed income sectors, has returned 4.28
percent year to date.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Steve Orlofsky)