NEW YORK Oct 14 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's speech on Friday on running a "high pressure" economy
with a tight labor market to reverse some of the negative
effects of the Great Recession suggests a U.S. central bank that
will stay accommodative for longer, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital.
"I didn't hear, 'We are going to tighten in December,'"
Gundlach said in a telephone interview. "I think she is
concerned about the trend of economic growth. GDP is not doing
what they want."
