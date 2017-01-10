NEW YORK Jan 10 There will be "trouble for equity markets" if the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moves beyond 3 percent, warned Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, on Tuesday.

In his first investor webcast this year, Gundlach said after the huge run-up in U.S. stock markets, investors should look to "peel off" their exposure to equities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)