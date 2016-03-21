(Adds Gundlach quotes on markets)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 21 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely
followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, foresees a
"global growth scare" between now and the end of the summer,
triggered by a presidential nomination of Donald Trump.
"That is where I see the vulnerabilities," Gundlach said in
a telephone interview on Monday. Trump's protectionist policies
could mean negative global growth, Gundlach warned. "As he gets
the nomination, the markets and investors are going to worry
about it more. You will see a downgrading of global growth based
on geopolitical risks. You must factor this into your
risk-management."
Trump has blamed currency devaluations around the world for
hurting the U.S. economy and costing American jobs, and has
called for a tougher U.S. stance on trade.
"We just sit back and do nothing," Trump said earlier this
month. "That's getting to be very dangerous as far as I'm
concerned." A more effective economic move than devaluations
would be charging a tax on products made abroad and sold in the
United States, particularly those from China, Trump said.
Gundlach, who oversees $93 billion at Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine Capital, said it isn't premature to think about a
Trump nomination. "You have to entertain the hypothetical."
Phone calls and emails to Trump's spokeswoman were not
returned.
For its part, stock markets, which moved into positive
territory after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish move last
week, will continue to track oil prices, Gundlach said, who was
prescient in his call for $40 per barrel.
"I think oil will have a hard time moving up to $45,"
Gundlach said. The risk-reward proposition is "so bad right now
because you had this easy rally" in risk markets, Gundlach said.
He added: "No way I would buy junk bonds at this level."
Gundlach also criticized Fed officials for changing their
stance on interest rates. "They've been flip-flopping like crazy
over the past few months," he said.
Just three days after the Fed held interest rates and
cautioned "global economic and financial developments continue
to pose risks," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on
Monday that the United States may be in line for an interest
rate hike as soon as April given "sufficient momentum" in U.S.
growth.
Gundlach said it's become obvious Fed officials are seeking
guidance from markets.
"If it is going to be about the markets, they should just
come out and say, 'If the S&P hits 2,100 we will tighten - and
if it goes to 1,900 we will ease," Gundlach said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard
Orr)