BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
NEW YORK May 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that the rally in U.S. stocks, which began on Monday, feels like a short squeeze.
"The market is not incredibly healthy," Gundlach said in a telephone interview. Gundlach, who oversees $95 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said the U.S. stock market is "dead money." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.