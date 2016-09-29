NEW YORK, Sept 29 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday that investors should tread carefully when trading Deutsche Bank AG shares because a government bailout is not out of the question. Earlier on Thursday, the U.S.-traded shares hit a record low.

"I would just stay away. It's un-analyzable," Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview. "It's too binary. The market is going to push down Deutsche Bank until there is some recognition of support. They will get assistance, if need be." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Matthew Lewis)