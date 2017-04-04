BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
NEW YORK, April 4 There is no risk of a high-yield junk bond "meltdown" because the risk of a recession is low, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on a client webcast on Tuesday.
Gundlach, who oversees more than $105 billion in assets at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, also said he does not think financial markets will see 3 percent on the 10-year Treasury yield this year. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan, editing by G Crosse)
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.