NEW YORK Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted a net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.

The fund, which launched in April 2010 and is DoubleLine's flagship, attracted a net $3.05 billion in new cash for all of 2016, the Morningstar data showed. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)