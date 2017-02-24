NEW YORK Feb 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday that he expects the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to drop below 2.25 percent as global investors seek safety.

"There is a stealth flight to safety going on. German bond yields are leading the way down," Gundlach said in emailed comments. "Gold is rising. Speculators remain massively short bonds and the market is going to squeeze them out." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)