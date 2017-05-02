UPDATE 2-Legal & General, Aviva plan Ireland moves post-Brexit
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
NEW YORK May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.
Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los Angeles-bsaed DoubleLine, said the dollar "has not gone up in the past 18 months." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
* Says net asset value per share for financial year ended 31 March 2017 is anticipated to be between 77.00 rand and 79.00 rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)