NEW YORK May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los Angeles-bsaed DoubleLine, said the dollar "has not gone up in the past 18 months." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)