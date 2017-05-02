(Adds Gundlach quotes on bond market, gold)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and
will likely continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern,
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on
an investor webcast late on Tuesday.
Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine, said the dollar "has not gone up in
the past 18 months." Gundlach has said repeatedly the strength
in the U.S. dollar after Donald Trump's presidential victory
would reverse itself.
Gundlach said about the soft dollar in a follow-up interview
with Reuters, "The trend is your friend. The dollar went up
30-plus percent from lows in 2011. That's a big vote for a
currency. Plus, President Trump does not want a stronger
dollar."
Last month, Goldman Sachs abandoned the two strong dollar
plays in its 2017 trading recommendations, pointing to the Trump
administration's concerns over the strength of the currency,
along with improvement in growth in rival economies.
In a note to clients, Goldman analysts said "a number of
fundamentals have changed on the margin, such that the
long-Dollar story no longer warrants a place among our 'Top
Trades'."
As for interest rates, Gundlach said he expected the yield
on the 10-year Treasury to move higher. "I would prefer not to
take a lot of interest rates risk now," Gundlach said. He also
said he is "not a big fan of long duration" securities.
Gundlach said he does not see stocks under severe selling
pressure with the 10-year yield around 2.25 percent. But if
rates rise significantly, that will likely touch off a selloff
in stocks during the summer, Gundlach said.
"I think it's wrong to characterize the environment as a
'flight to safety'," as the Treasury rally has been weak,
Gundlach said. He would characterize the environment as a low
volatility one, he added.
On gold, Gundlach said he sees "another leg up" in prices
and that "it is not a time to give up on gold."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio and
Chris Reese)