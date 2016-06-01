Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance's Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (Selective) operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Selective's ratings reflects the company's strong financial performance and strong capitalization with growth in shareholders' equity. The