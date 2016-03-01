(Adds inflows of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF,
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 1 DoubleLine Capital, overseen
by widely followed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Tuesday it
posted a net inflow of $2.24 billion in February, marking the
firm's 25th consecutive month of inflows.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's
largest fund by total assets, had a net inflow of $2.01 billion
in February. The fund, which invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities (MBS), has $56 billion in assets.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
different sectors of the fixed income universe, including
corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan
obligations, emerging market debt, municipal bonds and
Treasuries as well as MBS, had a net inflow of $158.31 million
in February.
"Both DoubleLine Total Return and DoubleLine Core Fixed
Income have outperformed their respective Lipper peer groups
year-to-date, adding to their strong risk-adjusted records,"
said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research
at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"As investors have sought income portfolios in a more
volatile market, they continue to seek out DoubleLine,"
Rosenbluth said.
Additionally, the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF
attracted $145 million of net inflows last month.
In both 2015 and 2014, Gundlach made correct predictions on
market events. In 2015, he forecast that oil prices would
plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China's
slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014, he
forecast that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, rather than rise
as many others had expected.
Gundlach, who oversees $90 billion at Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine Capital, recently made headlines when he said his
firm purchased some U.S. stocks in mid-February after their
rocky start in January and early February.
In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday after DoubleLine's
inflow figures were released, Gundlach said the firm is now
considering closing out some of its long positions in the stocks
that they purchased three weeks ago.
The S&P 500 Index has jumped 8 percent in that period.
"That's what we're talking about," Gundlach said about
booking some gains after their short-term rally.
Gundlach still maintains that the U.S. stock market is in a
bear market but had made those equity purchases because the
conditions in the second week of February with "wickedly
negative equity sentiment were such that risk/reward favored a
potential tradable rally and also made such a low allocation
less advisable."
Gundlach said on Tuesday: "I am bearish. There are just
wiggles and jiggles" in the markets.
