BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
NEW YORK May 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $1.36 billion in its open-end mutual funds in April, for a year-to-date total of $7.57 billion, the Los Angeles-based firm said on Monday.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, had a net inflow of $983.7 million in April, for a year-to-date net inflow of $6.28 billion. The $58.78 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund which invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.