NEW YORK May 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $1.36 billion in its open-end mutual funds in April, for a year-to-date total of $7.57 billion, the Los Angeles-based firm said on Monday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, had a net inflow of $983.7 million in April, for a year-to-date net inflow of $6.28 billion. The $58.78 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund which invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)