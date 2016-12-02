BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
NEW YORK Dec 2 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total assets, had net outflows of $1.4 billion in November, the third-largest cash withdrawals since the 2013 "taper-tantrum" months, while flows increased into DoubleLine's low duration and unconstrained bond funds, the firm said Friday.
The $59.2 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer, and Philip Barach, its president. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage: