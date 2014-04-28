DUBAI, April 28 International equity index
compiler MSCI will cut the weightings of eight major Qatar and
United Arab Emirates stocks when it upgrades those countries to
emerging market status, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The document, sent by MSCI to financial firms at the end of
last week, said the weightings of those stocks - four in Qatar
and four in the UAE - would be reduced "as they may pose
accessibility issues to international institutional investors".
Repeated calls to MSCI's London offices for comment were not
answered on Monday.
MSCI decided last year to lift Qatar and the UAE to emerging
market from frontier market status at the end of May 2014. On
May 14, it is to announce the final list of constituents of its
revised emerging market index.
This is expected to attract fresh foreign money to the two
countries; some analysts have estimated each country could draw
over $2 billion. Significant amounts of new money have already
started arriving.
But in its document, MSCI said it would "apply an adjustment
factor of 0.5" to the weightings of Industries Qatar,
Qatar National Bank (QNB), Commercial Bank of Qatar
and Doha Bank.
It said that as foreign money entered Qatar, overseas
investors might run out of room to buy shares in these companies
because of low ceilings for foreign ownership of them. Some
Qatari firms have been lifting their ceilings but for Industries
Qatar and QNB they are still low at 12 percent, MSCI said.
Investors have not said the UAE is as problematic as Qatar
for ownership ceilings, MSCI said. But it will apply the same
adjustment factor to Arabtec, Dana Gas,
Dubai Islamic Bank and Emaar Properties as
foreigners could have trouble buying their shares in future.
MSCI added that it might reconsider its decision to apply
the adjustment factor to the eight stocks if those companies
raised their foreign ownership ceilings before mid-May.
Simon Kitchen, director for regional strategy and research
at investment bank EFG Hermes in Dubai, estimated that Qatar's
weight in MSCI's emerging markets index would drop to 0.47
percent because of the adjustment from 0.61 percent otherwise.
The UAE's weight would drop to 0.59 percent from 0.76
percent, he said in a report, adding that even if companies in
Qatar decided to raise their foreign ownership limits further,
increases above 25 percent tended to take a lot of time.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Writing by Andrew Torchia)