NEW YORK May 13 A former portfolio manager at
Houston-based energy hedge fund Goldfinch Capital is launching a
natural gas-focused fund that is expected to start trading in
the summer, energy news site Sparkspread said on Tuesday.
Mirarc Capital Management, with Goldfinch's Rick Thielke at
the helm, will get "substantial" backing from an institutional
investor, Sparkspread said, quoting an industry source. It did
not say where the new fund will be based.
Thielke will be joined by Brandon Cochran, who will be
Mirarc's co-founder and portfolio manager, and Divya Brown, who
will be chief operating officer, Sparkspread said.
Cochran was previously managing partner for natural gas
derivatives at Cornerstone Global Commodities, a New York-based
broker for energy derivatives, the website said. Prior to that,
he was a trader for seven years at Houston-based high-frequency
trading firm Quantlab Financial.
Brown was most recently associate general counsel at
oilfield services company Aker Solutions in Houston, according
to Sparkspread.
Thielke joined Goldfinch in January last year from SandRidge
Capital, where he was portfolio manager and head of analytics,
the website said. Houston-based SandRidge shut down at the
beginning of 2013.
Prior to SandRidge, he held commodity trading roles with a
unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities in Brazil and with
Merrill Lynch Commodities, Sparkspread said.
