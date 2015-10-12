BOSTON Oct 12 More U.S. fund managers are
buying into Europe's previously unloved banking sector.
With profits set to rise amid restructurings and the
European Central Bank's quantitative easing program kicking in,
banking stocks have become more popular with U.S. international
fund managers who bet the institutions will prosper as the
region's economy improves.
This year, almost every top European bank has picked up
investments from U.S. international funds, according to the most
recent data available from Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit. That is
despite high-profile challenges facing top names such as Credit
Suisse Group and Deutsche Bank AG, both of
which plan reforms and will report results later this month.
"Everybody hated these companies; they were considered
pariahs. But the valuations are attractive and they're doing a
lot of things right" such as cutting costs and improving capital
ratios, said Marc Halperin, manager of the $2.4 billion
Federated International Leaders Fund.
Halperin's fund has added to positions in France's BNP
Paribas SA, Credit Suisse and Italy's UniCredit SpA
- its three top holdings as of Aug 31, its most recent
monthly report.
Halperin and others, such as Simon Webber, a portfolio
manager on the $20.1 billion Vanguard International Growth Fund
, and David Samra, manager of the $10.9 billion Artisan
International Value fund, say one reason to buy the
European stocks is because they are right-priced. Deutsche
Bank, for example, trades at 0.5 times its book value.
"With that valuation, there's a lot of scope for things to
go well," Webber said.
Samra said European banks could also be in a position to
boost dividends or buybacks. Either could be easier if Europe
meets expectations of growth of close to 2 percent annually.
Third-quarter earnings announcements from U.S. banks get
under way this week. European banks, which have outpaced the
U.S. banks, will follow later this month. STOXX Europe 600 Banks
index has gained 3 percent since January, while the KBW
Bank Index, which covers U.S. banks, is down 5 percent
over the same period. Analysts worry U.S. banks may fall short
on areas such as trading revenue, and that the Federal Reserve
may delay rate increases that help results.
WINNING IN ITALY
To be sure managers could be disappointed if the European
banks do not deliver improvements or if the reforms planned by
new leaders backfire and reduce profits.
And, value-shoppers may have missed their window on some
stocks. Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is already up
around 30 percent this year, and was a big contributor to the
Oakmark International Fund, manager David Herro wrote
in a recent investor note.
"People are starting to see that, although the pricing is
not as attractive, the economic environment is more attractive,"
Herro said.
