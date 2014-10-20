BOSTON Oct 20 The $108 billion Fidelity
Contrafund continues to have a big appetite for
Facebook Inc's stock, adding to its position in the social media
company during the third quarter and praising its mobile ad
revenue growth and "visionary management."
The fund, which is the largest mutual fund owner of Facebook
, disclosed adding to its position in its third-quarter
commentary letter to investors on Monday.
"We continued to favor the stock, in large part due to its
mobile-advertising business and visionary management team, and
we added to the fund's stake during the quarter," according to
the commentary letter.
The fund didn't say how much Facebook stock it bought, but
ended August with about 42 million shares. That's up from about
36 million shares at the end of 2013.
Facebook accounts for about 2.8 percent of the assets in
Contrafund, which is run by portfolio manager Will Danoff.
Facebook helped the fund beat the S&P 500 Index in the third
quarter. The stock is up nearly 41 percent so far this year.
In the third quarter, Contrafund's retail shares returned
1.77 percent versus the benchmark's 1.13 percent advance.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)