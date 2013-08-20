* Recent studies show family companies deliver better
investor returns
* Some fund managers like their low debt levels, commitment
to strategy
* Risks around succession planning and family conflict
* Most family firms don't make it beyond the third
generation
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 20 Investors seeking less volatile
returns from their stock portfolios are turning their attention
to family-owned firms that play for pride as well as profit.
In the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis, when investors
worldwide were badly burnt by companies' laxer attitude to risk,
some fund managers are increasingly drawn to firms with family
legacies to protect.
"When you have seen your parents work hard to grow a
business, you try your best. You have to add value and improve
things so you have growth for future generations," said Jose
Luis Jimenez Guajardo-Fajardo, CEO of March Gestion, the fund
management arm of Spain's Banca March.
While some corporate governance experts turn their noses up
at family-run firms for their tendency to promote blood over
talent or get embroiled in clan disputes, recent studies have
shown they have a good track record on returns.
A study by Madrid-based IE Business School found that 1,000
euros invested in a family business portfolio weighted by market
capitalisation would have delivered 3,533 euros over a 10-year
period to 2010 against 2,241 euros for non-family firms.
The IE study defined a family business as one in which an
individual or family held at least 20 percent of its shares and
at least one family member sat on the board of directors.
The IE research supported the thesis of an earlier study by
U.S. academic Jim Lee, which found that U.S. family firms
averaged 14 percent revenue growth and a 10 percent net profit
margin in a 10-year period to 2002, compared with 9 percent and
8 percent, respectively, for non-family businesses.
Banca March has used such research in building its 31
million euro Family Business Fund, which launched in November
2011. The fund returned 22.7 percent in the year to July 31,
compared with 18 percent for funds in its Lipper Global Equity
peer group, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Its top 10 holdings include Switzerland's Swatch Group
, German carmaker BMW, pharmaceuticals firm
Roche and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
But not all family businesses are paragons of virtue. Weak
succession planning, conflict around growth plans, particularly
those that involve diluting the clan's stake as well as the risk
of family members expropriating assets, are all potential
dangers.
"Family firms that are professionally run and are
well-governed are great enterprises ... But there are
significant risks, and it's telling that only 10-15 percent of
family firms survive beyond the third generation," said Simon
Wong, adjunct professor of law at Northwestern University and an
independent advisor on corporate governance.
"Investors shouldn't base decisions to invest in one of
these firms solely on the fact that it's a family firm. You need
to look carefully at how the company is structured, governed and
its philosophy in terms of succession of family members."
Investors in French cosmetics giant L'Oreal took
fright when members of the Bettencourt family clashed over the
role and guardianship of stock owned by elderly matriarch
Liliane, who conceded her place on the board in February 2012.
L'Oreal shares tumbled 13 percent in the 90 days to October
2011, when a French court took control of the feud and ruled
that France's richest woman was no longer capable of handling
her business interests independently.
And there's a world of difference between firms run by
families and firms run by entrepreneurs, Guajardo-Fajardo said.
"With entrepreneurship, you run a business to make it more
attractive to buyers, sell it and then move to Mallorca for the
rest of your life. That's not a family business," he said.
LONG-TERM STRATEGY
Alexander Gunz, manager of the Helicon Fund at Heptagon
Capital, is another fan of family firms, citing typically lower
debt levels, their preference for conservative expansion and
accounting policies and longer-term strategic decision-making.
But one of the most compelling reasons to choose a
family-run stalwart over a new start-up or broadly owned
bluechip is the deeper alignment of interests between the
minority investors and the controlling family on long-term
strategy, Gunz argues.
This notion is echoed by S&P, which rates 18 percent of the
family businesses they analyse as "strong" for management and
governance, compared with 13.1 percent of other businesses.
The agency also found that European family businesses tended
to have more stable credit ratings with a median credit rating
of BB+, one notch above non-family businesses.
"Since the family's welfare is closely tied to firm
performance ... company and shareholder interests become
significantly aligned, creating a culture typically with high
levels of dedication," Gunz said.
Gunz points to the hefty losses suffered by News Corporation
in its UK satellite television arm before BSkyB became
market leader, and how Switzerland's Lindt toiled for
years before becoming the United States' leading chocolatier.
"Neither of these businesses would necessarily have been
permitted by their external shareholders to persist (with these
projects), yet the long-term benefits have been indubitable,"
Gunz said, flagging Heptagon's positions in News Corp.
Thomson Reuters Corp. , the owner of Reuters,
is more than 50 percent owned by Woodbridge Co, the Thomson
family company.