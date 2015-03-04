By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, March 4
BOSTON, March 4 Mutual fund companies, including
No. 2 Fidelity Investments, have slashed fees on their most
popular funds by shifting billions of dollars into collective
trusts not regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The growing shift to collective trusts could prove a weapon
for actively managed mutual funds losing out to low cost passive
investment products such as the exchange-traded funds offered by
rivals such as Vanguard Group, the biggest mutual fund company.
For investors, one drawback is less transparency about the risks
and performances of their holdings.
"CITs are more opaque to the outside world because reporting
requirements are not as stringent," said Michael Rawson, manager
of research at Morningstar Inc.
Retirement plans sponsored by Delta Air Lines Inc
cut fees by 23 percent last year when they shifted an estimated
$1 billion in assets managed by Fidelity's Contrafund into a
collective investment trust (CIT).
"The lower the expense of a fund, the less money taken out
of overall earnings, which can translate into better returns for
investors," Delta said in a letter to employees. The airline
declined further comment.
The $107 billion Contrafund, a staple offering in
401(k) and other U.S. retirement plans, still manages the money,
but the Delta assets are no longer regulated by the SEC.
Instead, the primary regulator is the state banking commissioner
of Massachusetts, where the Fidelity Management Trust Company is
chartered.
As with other CITs, investors do not receive an SEC-required
prospectus, a lengthy document that spells out investment
objectives and risk. Ticker symbols and ratings from independent
research firms such as Morningstar also are not generally
available, according to analysts.
And the regulator for one CIT can differ from another,
depending on where the trust is chartered, meaning they could be
subject to different law. Invesco's is the Texas banking
commission, for example, and BlackRock's is the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, a bureau of the U.S. Treasury
Department.
Assets in CITs are surging because they can have
significantly lower overhead costs than the average mutual fund.
CITs can only be offered to qualified retirement plans such as
401(k)s and analysts say their less stringent reporting
requirements translate into lower operating expenses for fund
companies. Meanwhile, there has been a rash of lawsuits in which
employees accuse their employers of charging excessive fees in
their 401(k) retirement plans.
Late last month, for example, the U.S. Supreme Court
appeared set to revive certain claims in a class-action lawsuit
against Edison International by employees who accused the
utility of favoring higher-cost mutual funds over-lower cost
ones in its retirement plan.
"These excessive fee cases will drive more retirement plan
sponsors to look at collective investment trusts," said Kevin
Lyman, assistant general counsel at Invesco Ltd, which
manages about $61 billion in CIT assets.
In recent years, research firms have estimated that CIT
assets would top $2 trillion in 2015. But a Reuters analysis of
disclosures by trust banks, including ones operated by BlackRock
Inc, State Street Inc and Wellington Management,
reveal that figure was easily surpassed in 2014.
BlackRock and State Street's trust banks alone reported a
combined $2.22 trillion in CIT-related assets at the end of
2014, according to banking disclosures. Fidelity's latest
disclosure, the end of March 2014, showed $43.3 billion in CIT
assets, up nearly $8 billion from the end of 2013.
Indeed, 60 percent of defined contribution plans offered
collective trusts in 2014, up from 52 percent the previous year,
according to a study by Callan Associates Inc, a consultant to
institutional investors.
To be sure, mutual funds remain the staple investment in
defined contribution retirement plans such as 401(k)s.
"But large-cap equity managers have the most pressure to
lower fees," said John Akkerman, head of global distribution at
MacKay Shields, an investment management company and unit of New
York Life Insurance Company.
LAYER OF OVERSIGHT
Invesco's Lyman said regulation of collective trusts may get
a slightly lighter touch because retirement plan sponsors serve
as fiduciaries, offering a layer of oversight to participants.
"Like SEC regulation of a hedge fund, there's an element of
a sophisticated investor being involved, the retirement plan,"
Lyman said. The U.S. Department of Labor and the Internal
Revenue Service also provide oversight, he said.
CITs have been around since the 1920s, but actively managed
mutual funds have a renewed sense of urgency in using them
because each year for the past several years they have lost tens
of billions of dollars in assets to passive index funds.
In 2014, for example, investors made net withdrawals of $98
billion from actively managed stock funds while pumping $167
billion into passive stock investments such as exchange-traded
funds, according to Morningstar Inc. Fidelity's Contrafund had
net withdrawals of $11 billion in 2014, though about $6 billion
of that amount went into CIT accounts, according to Lipper Inc
data and Contrafund disclosures.
About a year ago, Fidelity began offering collective trusts
to clients with a $50 million minimum initial investment. The
offer included moving assets from the lowest cost shares of
Contrafund, the $44 billion Low-Priced Stock Fund and
the $42 billion Growth Company Fund into collective
investment trusts, according to the State Universities
Retirement System of Illinois.
In the Delta example, Contrafund charged an expense ratio of
0.56 percent for its lowest cost K shares. After the shift to
the collective trust, Contrafund's expense ratio dropped to 0.43
percent of assets, according to Delta's announcement to
employees.
Fidelity declined to make executives available for comment,
but said in a statement that a small number of institutional
clients transferred assets from some Fidelity mutual funds into
collective trusts."
"We continue to manage those client assets just in a
different investment structure," Fidelity said in the statement.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
John Pickering)