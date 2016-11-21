BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
BOSTON Nov 21 Edward C. Johnson III, chairman of Fidelity Investments since 1977, told employees on Monday he will retire next month, and will be succeeded by his daughter, Abigail Johnson, the company said.
The move was not unexpected, as Johnson is 86-years-old and Abigail Johnson has been running the U.S. mutual fund giant on a day-to-day basis as chief executive officer.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.