BOSTON Feb 28 Fidelity Investments said on
Tuesday it cut the price on trades for stocks and
exchange-traded funds by 38 percent for retail brokerage
clients.
Boston-based Fidelity's price reduction to $4.95 from the
previous commission of $7.95 a trade, will likely put pressure
on the rest of the U.S. brokerage industry. Fidelity's price
offers a discount of more than 50 percent when compared with
some rivals.
"It puts the flag up that Fidelity is the value player in
investing," said Ram Subramaniam, president of Fidelity’s retail
brokerage business.
Discount brokers TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and
E*Trade Financial Corp each charge $9.99 per trade and
Charles Schwab Corp charges $6.95.
Fidelity said it also reduced option pricing to $0.65 per
contract, down from $0.75. Fidelity's online brokerage business
has 17.9 million accounts and $1.7 trillion in total client
assets.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Andrew Hay)