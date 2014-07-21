(Adds fund performance, further stock moves commentary)
July 21 Portfolio manager Will Danoff, who
oversees $110 billion in Fidelity Investments' Contrafund
, has warned that "elevated valuations" are lurking in
the high-growth sector of the stock market, causing more risk
for investors.
"We are growing more selective in the high-growth parts of
the market, where we see more risk due to elevated valuations,"
Danoff said in a commentary letter for the second quarter.
Contrafund said it continued to trim its position in
discount retailer TJX Cos Inc on valuation concerns, but
remained overweight in the stock.
But overall, Danoff remained positive about the stock
market.
"We feel historically low interest rates and inflation,
along with expected modest earnings growth, should serve as
tailwinds for stocks," according to his letter.
Meanwhile, Danoff said Facebook Inc remained one of
Contrafund's largest overweight positions, as he sees more
opportunity for the social media giant to monetize its massive
user base.
Information technology stocks continued to account for the
largest portion of Contrafund, mostly because of Danoff's
positive view of the enterprise software industry.
In particular, Danoff said corporations are rapidly adopting
the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, where they effectively
rent the latest software.
"While valuations for some SaaS providers are high, we are
confident in the risk-adjusted return potential for our holdings
in the group," Danoff said in the letter.
Contrafund posted a return of 3.90 percent in the second
quarter, lagging the S&P 500 Index's 5.23 percent advance for
that period.
