BOSTON Dec 18 Fidelity Investments, whose
market share has been eroded by the stampede out of actively
managed portfolios, on Wednesday launched two funds that will
seek to exploit investors' desire for passive index funds.
Fidelity's two event-driven funds will look to capitalize on
moves such as a company being deleted from an index or added to
it. These events typically trigger automatic selling and buying
by funds designed to follow a particular index.
"With passive investing, you're forced to copy corporate
action. And when capital is forced to do something, that creates
a special situation that can be exploited by investors,"
Fidelity executive Arvind Navaratnam said. He will serve as
portfolio manager of Fidelity's Event Driven Opportunities Fund
and the Advisor Event Driven Opportunities Fund
.
Navaratnam said Facebook Inc's inclusion in the S&P
500 Index on Dec. 20 is just one example of how big money in
index funds will be forced to buy a particular company's stock.
Analysts already have said Facebook's inclusion in the index
will expand the company's investor base and likely bid up the
price of the stock.
Conversely, opportunities also can arise from stocks that
are deleted from an index. En masse selling by passively managed
funds can beat down a company's share price, creating a
potential opportunity for a bargain.
The Fidelity event-driven funds also will look to uncover
mispriced stocks caused by special situations such as spin-offs,
mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations and proxy fights, said
Joseph DeSantis, chief investment officer of Fidelity's equity
group.
DeSantis said these opportunities can have a lower
correlation to the broader stock market over time, allowing
investors in the event-driven funds to have more diversification
in their portfolios. The event-driven funds will use the Russell
3000 Index as their benchmark.
Of course, passive investing is stronger than ever,
reflected in the amount of money that has flowed into index and
exchange-traded funds during the first 11 months of 2013.
Mutual funds and ETFs have seen inflows of $121.1 billion
during the first 11 months of the year. But more than 100
percent of the net inflows are from passive funds, as active
funds have had outflows of $10 billion, according to research
firm Morningstar Inc.
Vanguard Group, which is known for its index funds, has
dominated fund flows for several years running, with its funds
attracting $65.3 billion in flows so far in 2013. Fidelity, best
known for actively managed funds such as Magellan and
Contrafund lagged far behind with year-to-date flows
of $4.9 billion, according to Morningstar.