Feb 16 Fidelity Investments said on Thursday that its unit which oversees money for big institutions has hired Mike Jones as chief executive officer, luring the industry veteran away from cross-town rival Columbia Management.

Jones will join Boston-based Fidelity next March and work at Pyramis Global Advisor's headquarters in nearby Smithfield, Rhode Island. There dozens of analysts and portfolio managers invest $165 billion in assets.

At Columbia, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, Jones was president of U.S. Asset Management and oversaw more than $326 billion in assets.

Privately owned Fidelity, long one of the mutual fund industry's biggest players, is trying to attract new customers and boost overall returns amid difficult markets. Two years ago the company reorganized its top ranks.

Jones's hiring marks the latest turnover at Pyramis, which was launched in 2005 when Fidelity decided to extend its reach into the institutional market. Jones succeeds Kevin Uebelein, who was brought in by Rodger Lawson, former president, Fidelity Investments, in 2008. Uebelein succeeded Peter Smail, the unit's first CEO.

Jones will report to Ronald O'Hanley, president of Fidelity Asset Management, and Uebelein will become global head of Solutions Delivery for Pyramis, a newly created role.