(Adds details from Fidelity disclosures, comments from
Contrafund manager)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 1 Fidelity Investments recently
boosted the estimated value of video streaming device maker Roku
Inc and storage startup Nutanix Inc by more than 20 percent,
underscoring how some pre-IPO companies continue to shine in a
sector that has hit a rough patch.
Recent valuation hits endured by Delphix, Snapchat Inc and
several other startups have raised concerns among some analysts
and investors that Silicon Valley's tech IPO party may be
winding down.
Boston-based Fidelity, for example, slashed the value of
Delphix Corp by 43 percent in October, according to U.S.
regulatory filings. The cut came after Fidelity in July led a
$75 million round of funding in Delphix, which provides data as
a service.
In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Contrafund portfolio
manager Will Danoff said he's grown more cautious about the
so-called unicorn phenomenon. Unicorns are start-ups whose
valuations have surged past $1 billion.
"We watch the fundamentals (of these companies) every
quarter," Danoff said. "We become more concerned when companies
miss projections. We like it when they beat them."
The $111 billion fund owns stakes in pre-IPO companies worth
about $1.4 billion, fund disclosures show. Contrafund had a
small stake in Delphix worth about $19.1 million at the end of
October.
Fidelity is the mutual fund industry's largest investor in
pre-IPO companies. Its top funds own stakes worth more than $3
billion in private companies expected to have initial public
offerings, according to U.S. regulatory filings.
Fidelity is a good barometer of investment in the pre-IPO
market because its funds release the value of their holdings on
a monthly basis, compared with the quarterly release at most
mutual fund companies.
Not all start-ups get rough treatment when big investors
such as Fidelity evaluate their prospects.
In October, for example, Fidelity raised its valuation of
Roku by 35 percent, according to the company's latest fund
holding disclosures. Its valuation of Nutanix rose 23 percent in
October.
Investments in ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc
continue to hold promise for several Fidelity funds. Fidelity's
$21 billion Blue Chip Growth Fund, for example, took a
$40 million stake in Uber in June 2014 that is now valued at
$102.2 million, fund disclosures show.
Uber has become a top 10 holding for the fund, accounting
for 1.5 percent of the fund's assets, as of Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)