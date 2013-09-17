EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 17 Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's push to change the long-held pricing convention of money market funds grossly underestimates the scope of the reform.
Boston-based Fidelity, the largest money market fund provider in the world, said the pricing reform put forth by the SEC would affect about 65 percent of money fund assets.
"The (SEC) staff estimated that only 30 percent of all (money market fund) assets would be subject to a floating (net asset value) if adopted by the SEC," Fidelity said in a comment letter. "The SEC grossly underestimated the industry assets that would be impacted, which we estimate to be closer to 65 percent of all (money market fund) assets."
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.