By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 Investors have stampeded into
emerging markets over the past week while pulling record amounts
of cash out of European equities and dumping U.S. and Japanese
stocks, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday.
Emerging market debt funds saw record weekly inflows of $4.9
billion, while emerging market stocks got $4.7 billion, the
highest in 12 months, BAML said. European equity funds were the
week's big loser, shedding a record $6.2 billion, extending
their streak of outflows to 24 weeks.
"Investors (are) furiously chasing carry in EM debt markets,
happily assuming every interest rate in the world will fall to
zero and capitulating into weak dollar winners," BAML told
clients.
Emerging markets appear to have retained investor interest
despite some renewed expectations of a U.S. rate increase this
week and last Friday's failed coup in Turkey. JPMorgan reported
earlier that combined weekly emerging equity and bond flows had
risen to the second highest on record.
BAML said that gold, another beneficiary of dollar weakness,
had seen inflows shrink to $200 million, the smallest in two
months. This came as the VIX index, a key gauge of risk
sentiment on Wall Street, collapsed to a two-year low and the
dollar index climbed following last Friday's upbeat U.S.
jobs report.
Renewed worries over the euro zone economy in the wake of
Britain's Brexit vote and fears about Italian banks' solvency
have driven losses in European equities, with the pan-European
FTSE index down around 7 percent this year.
BAML dubbed this "quantitative flow failure", noting that
neither the European Central Bank nor the Bank of Japan had
"thus far moved (the) needle on flows".
Japanese equities posted $1.1 billion in outflows, the
largest in 12 weeks. U.S. equity funds shed $2.7 billion, the
data showed.
Earlier this week, BAML's monthly fund manager survey showed
a sharp reduction in risk-taking after Britain's June 23 vote
in favour of leaving the European Union. Investors cut global
equity allocations to underweight for the first time in four
years.
In fixed income, BAML said government bond funds had posted
$1.4 billion in outflows, the biggest in 15 weeks, while
investment-grade bond funds lost $5.2 billion.
However, inflows into emerging, high-yield and municipal
debt, pushed overall net inflows to $1.8 billion, the bank
added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)