LONDON Oct 2 Investment fund assets held worldwide rose 5.2 percent during the second quarter to 25.65 trillion euros ($32.41 trillion), the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) said in a statement.

Net cash inflows fell to 252 billion euros from 292 billion euros, due to a turnaround in net flows of money market funds during the quarter, it said on Thursday.

Long-term funds, all funds excluding money market funds, took in 301 billion euros of new money, up from 271 billion euros in the previous quarter, it said.

At the end of the second quarter, assets of equity funds represented 40 percent, and bond funds represented 22 percent of all investment fund assets worldwide, it said. ($1 = 0.7915 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)