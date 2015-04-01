LONDON, April 1 Guardian Media Group (GMG) said
on Wednesday it would sell all the fossil fuel assets held in
its 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) investment fund as the UK
media company looks to boost its sustainable investing.
The GMG would look to divest over the medium term, and is
the largest fund to-date to announce a complete exit from all
oil, coal and gas firms, chairman Neil Berkett said in an
article in the firm's Guardian newspaper explaining the move.
"We are not doing this because it makes good headlines. We
are doing it because it makes good business sense," Berkett
said. "GMG can prudently work towards allocating more funds to
socially responsible investments without jeopardising our
overall returns."
The Guardian is leading a campaign to get large investors to
shed fossil fuel investments from their portfolios as part of
efforts to fight climate change.
($1 = 0.6744 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)