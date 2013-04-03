April 3 Workers encounter confusion and
misleading information when they leave their jobs and roll over
their retirement money into individual retirement accounts, or
IRAs, from company-sponsored 401(k) plans, according to a report
released on Wednesday by the U.S. Government Accountability
Office.
The government watchdog did not name any of the firms where
it found misleading practices. Almost all U.S. workers shift
money from 401(k) accounts, administered by employers, into
IRAs, which must be individually overseen, when they leave a job
even though other options are permitted and may be more
beneficial, the GAO said.
"The financial services industry spends substantial time and
effort into marketing IRAs that may not be in the best interests
of account holders," Representative George Miller, Senator Tom
Harkin and Senator Bill Nelson said in a statement. The three
Democrats requested that the GAO research the rollover issue.
"This comes as no surprise since IRAs often come with higher
costs when compared to a 401(k)," the three said.
Harkin is chairman of the Senate Committee on Health,
Education, Labor and Pensions; Nelson is chairman of the Senate
Special Committee on Aging; and Miller is chairman of the House
Committee on Education and the Workforce.
IRAs have become the key retirement savings vehicle for
individuals, small business owners, independent contractors and
any other worker not covered by a company-sponsored retirement
plan. 401(k) plans, on the other hand, are funded by workers,
who typically receive matching funds from employers.
The GAO report said 401(k) plan service providers encourage
customers to roll over money into IRAs, but may offer little
information about other options.
"During our investigator's calls, about a third of call
center representatives of 401(k) plan service providers
encouraged the caller to roll over 401(k) plan savings from the
ex-employer's plan to the service provider's IRA products, and
12 did not mention the option to leave money in the current
plan," the GAO said.
IRA assets totaled $5.1 trillion by mid-year 2012,
accounting for 28 percent of U.S. retirement assets, according
to the Investment Company Institute in Washington, D.C.
Multiple websites reviewed by the GAO also showed that fee
disclosure was located in small print in footnotes, sometimes
contradicting the main body of information.
"For example, one website stated in the main body of
information on fees that it had no fee for selling funds, but a
footnote stated that the $49.95 fee would be charged on
redemption of funds held for 90 days or less if they were
purchased through a proprietary service," the GAO said.
In one rollover application, the schedule of fees was
located in the last section of a 49-page supplement, the report
said.
Rollovers have become the largest source of contributions to
IRAs, the GAO said, citing ICI data.