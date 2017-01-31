(Changes "haven" to "havens" in headline; adds comma in
By David Randall
NEW YORK Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest
fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that
U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming
elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market
volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe
haven.
Fund managers from IVA, Ridgeworth and Fidelity are among
those who are bullish on gold at a time when the VIX, Wall
Street's main measure of volatility, is near two-year lows amid
a stock market rally that has pushed the S&P 500 up 6.5
percent since Election Day in November.
Charles de Vaulx, portfolio manager of the $8 billion IVA
Worldwide Fund, said the U.S. stock market had been
"amazingly unvolatile."
"With the unpredictability of President Trump and how well
he works with Congress, there remains a lot that is unknown," he
added.
De Vaulx said Trump was short on specifics of his spending
plans, which could undercut the value of the dollar and push
gold prices higher. At the same time, upcoming elections in
France and Germany could have a long-term impact on the future
of the European Union, leading to more stock market volatility.
The dollar was on course to its worst start in more than a
decade on Tuesday after Trump commented on currency devaluation
by other countries and his new National Trade Council director
remarked on the euro.
Spot gold prices rose 1.6 percent to $1,214.19 an ounce,
with analysts citing the uncertainty of Trump's policies as a
main factor..
Despite the recent moves, gold has been one of the
worst-performing assets since Trump's election.
Funds have flowed out of the $30 billion SPDR Gold ETF for
10 out of the 11 weeks since Election Day, including a 1 percent
decline in the week ended on Jan. 25, according to Lipper data.
Gold prices are down 5.5 percent since the election and have
fallen 10.5 percent over the last six months.
The new administration has been widely expected to enact new
policies that would boost inflation and U.S. economic growth,
cutting into the appeal of the metal.
At the same time, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates
in December and said that it expected three additional increases
totaling 0.75 percentage points in 2017.
Not every portfolio manager who is bullish on gold credits
political uncertainty as the main catalyst.
Richard Bernstein, whose oversees $3.6 billion as head of
Richard Bernstein Advisors, said he added to his exposure to
gold and gold mining stocks before the presidential election in
anticipation of higher inflation driven by rising wages.
"If you think inflation is going up, you want to hold real
assets," he said.
The move by mutual fund managers into gold mirrors bets by
well-known hedge fund managers, including Greenlight Capital's
David Einhorn, who is bullish on the metal.
"Our sense is that Mr. Trump doesn't hold any core policy
beliefs and is apt to change his mind as he sees fit," Einhorn
wrote in a Jan. 17 letter to investors. "This will lead to more
political and economic uncertainty and less stability."
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Lisa
Von Ahn)