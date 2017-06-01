By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 Guggenheim Investments,
overseen by high-profile bond investor Scott Minerd, posted net
inflows totaling more than $1.1 billion into its fixed-income
mutual funds and ETFs in May, the firm said on Thursday.
Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an
intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 98 percent of its
rivals over one, three, and five years, according to Morningstar
Inc, took in $527 million in May, the firm said.
The $6.7 billion Total Return fund has experienced net
inflows for 41 consecutive months, Guggenheim added.
Minerd said the firm has become selective at buying credits,
given the huge run-up in various asset classes and fears that
Washington will not enact market-boosting policies.
"The ongoing struggle to draft a viable healthcare bill, the
haste with which the (Trump) administration’s tax priorities
were released, and the absence of an infrastructure proposal
shows me that work still needs to be done to put the president's
agenda into effect in a timely manner - meaning markets may come
to realize that the Trump rally is long on promise and short on
delivery,” Minerd said in an interview.
"These themes lead me to conclude that the best strategic
direction for our portfolios in the medium term is to position
for a flattening curve, with a positive view on credit
performance, but a conviction to wait for more attractive levels
to take on more risk."
Minerd said that with spreads tight in investment-grade and
high-yield corporate bonds, loans, structured credit, and
non-agency mortgate-backed securities, he expects an uptick in
volatility this summer.
"While I see some near-term weakness ahead, our positioning
for the themes I have identified should provide a sound
long-term footing for our portfolios," he added.
Meanwhile, the Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund, a $5.5
billion non-traditional bond fund that has also outperformed 99
percent of its rivals over five years, took in $236 million in
May, the firm said.
The Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund, a $1.7 billion
short-term bond fund, has experienced 42 consecutive months of
net inflows since its December 2013 inception. It
has outperformed 99 percent of funds in its Morningstar category
over three years.
Guggenheim said its BulletShares suite of defined maturity
exchange-traded funds had $165 million in net flows in May.
BulletShares now has a record $8.5 billion in assets under
management.
Overall, Guggenheim has $161 billion in fixed-income assets
under management.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)