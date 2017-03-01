NEW YORK, March 1 Guggenheim Investments attracted net inflows of more than $1.5 billion into its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in February, the firm said on Wednesday.

Guggenheim has had positive net flows in its fixed-income mutual funds for 38 of the last 39 months under global chief investment officer Scott Minerd. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)