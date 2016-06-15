June 14 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that Britain
would likely not exit the European Union, despite the "Leave"
campaign leading in several recent polls ahead of the June 23
referendum.
"I believe 'Stay' will prevail," said Gundlach, the
influential investor known on Wall Street as the "Bond King" who
manages $60.3 billion through his DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund, on an investor webcast.
Multiple polls this week showed the "Leave" campaign ahead
of the "Remain" side, sending global stocks and the pound down
over fears that confusion and uncertainty would follow Brexit.
Gundlach, whose Los Angeles-based firm DoubleLine Capital
oversees $100 billion in all, said polls reflect people's
complaints and frustrations rather than the actions they will
actually take.
"I believe that 'Leave' is over-polling, it's punching above
its weight class," Gundlach said. "When it comes up for a vote,
I think it will fail."
While Britain never adopted the euro as its currency, its
exit from the continental union would be "the beginning of the
end of the euro zone," Gundlach said.
Bond yields in peripheral countries such as Italy and Spain
have been rising amid concern that a British "Leave" vote would
lead them to also do the same, Gundlach said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)