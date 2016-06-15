UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
NEW YORK, June 15 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday that Federal Reserve officials are no longer trying to prepare the markets for rate hikes because they are no longer certain they are going to raise them.
"The 'rate hike cycle' has left the building," Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview, after Wednesday's Fed decision to leave rates unchanged. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.