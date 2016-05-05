NEW YORK May 5 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, on Thursday said he is worried
that junk bond investors could recover exceptionally low amounts
of principal when their debt goes into default.
Gundlach, whose Los Angeles-based firm invests roughly $95
billion, nonetheless sees little chance the U.S. economy will
soon plunge into recession.
He said a key sign that often foreshadows a downturn, the
quarterly unemployment rate falling below its three-year moving
average, will not happen in the next year.
Speaking in a panel discussion at the New York Historical
Society, Gundlach said junk bonds face a potential "secular"
decline, with hundreds of billions of dollars due to mature in
2018 and 2019, when a similar sum of below-investment-grade bank
loans also comes due.
Gundlach said that could flood the market with companies
trying to refinance with capital that investors will not offer.
The result, he said, could be that when bonds default,
investors may be able to typically recover perhaps a
"frighteningly low" 15 cents on the dollar, down from the
already depressed 35 cents they might get now.
Unlike in 2007 and 2008 when corporate credit and commercial
real estate prices plunged, investors now face "a good
old-fashioned credit cycle," where defaults are "likely to be
met with record-low recovery rates."
Gundlach, who like Janus Capital Group Inc's Bill
Gross is sometimes called the "Bond King," has made good calls
over the last couple of years.
In 2014, he went against the grain in correctly projecting
that U.S. Treasury yields would fall. The next year, he
predicted that oil prices would tumble while a slowdown in
China's economy would weigh on global markets.
One area he expressed particular concern about on Thursday
was Puerto Rico municipal bonds, many of which trade at deeply
distressed levels.
"If you buy bonds at 65, it's going to be scary," he said,
while adding that in investing generally, "the moment when it's
scariest is when you're supposed to buy it."
DoubleLine's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
, which invests mainly in mortgage-backed securities,
ended April with $58.8 billion of assets, making it one of the
world's largest bond mutual funds.
Through Wednesday, the fund has returned 2.15 percent this
year, lagging 93 percent of its peers, but its 5.11 percent
average annual return over five years outpaced 98 percent of its
rivals, Morningstar Inc said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by James Dalgleish)