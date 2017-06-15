(Adds comments on Anbang, paragraphs 10, 11)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 15 Hayman Capital Management
founder Kyle Bass on Thursday said he remains short the Chinese
yuan despite the country's latest change to the guidance rate,
because he believes credit bubble problems are “metastasizing.”
“What the public narrative is and what they have been doing
behind the scenes are two completely different stories,” Bass
said in a telephone interview. “China has been masterful
controlling the public narrative. As a fiduciary, I have no idea
how anyone can invest in China.”
Famed for his successful bet against the U.S. housing market
during the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, Bass said Hayman’s
short position in the yuan, or renmimbi (RMB), is a “core”
position and has “always been meaningful.”
Bass, who has long argued that the Chinese yuan is set to
fall 30 percent against the U.S. dollar, identified fresh
warning signs that China’s credit problems have spread.
These include how the five-year MTN yield, trading at 5
percent, has exceeded the bank loan rate, about 4.75 percent,
for the first time, and that Moody's Investors Service recently
downgraded China's credit ratings for the first time in nearly
30 years. Bass also highlighted concerns about China's capital
controls and the country's shadow-banking system.
Indeed, CBRC vice-chairman Cao Yu said China established
12,836 creditor committees by the end of last year, to help
manage credit of 14.85 trillion yuan. Bass said this amount
represents 20 percent of the loans in Chinese banks, net of
mortgages.
Bass said he believes non-performing loans at Chinese
financial institutions are running at a 20 percent rate, not the
1.7 percent rate that has been widely reported.
“In fact, 14.85 trillion is more than all of the equity in
the entire banking system,” he said. “The Chinese have
masterfully swept all of this under the rug.”
As credit conditions have tightened in the world's
second-largest economy, borrowing costs for companies have been
rising. Banks are raising lending rates, including mortgage
rates, and are wary of taking on more exposure to overheated
sectors such as property. That trend will set the stage for a
gradual slowdown in economic activity in coming months, analysts
believe, though no one foresees a sharp decline as stability is
the watchword ahead of a major political leadership reshuffle
later this year
Bass said China's Anbang Insurance Group, one of China's
most aggressive buyers of overseas assets whose chairman has
been detained by the police, illustrates China business risks.
"Anbang has raised money by selling high-yielding,
high-risk, short-term life insurance policies with death
benefits," Bass said. "They have the ultimate problem with
extremely short-term liabilities funding very long-term assets.
Anbang is just the beginning of a very large problem with
asset-liabilty mismatches in China's financial system."
Bass noted that he has not always been a China bear and said
China has been looking to force out one-way bearish bets on the
yuan with second change this year in how the currency's guidance
rate is calculated.
“This fixing mechanism throws a bit of unknown into the
calculation,” he said.
Still, he said he was not throwing in the towel on his short
position. “The PBOC wants you to do that," Bass said. "I don’t
know how they can hold this all together. The numbers are
telling me that we are right. The numbers are getting so bad so
quickly.”
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)