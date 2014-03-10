NEW YORK, March 10 Leon Cooperman, chief
executive of hedge fund Omega Advisors, said Monday that he
agreed with activist investor Carl Icahn's push for eBay Inc
to spin off PayPal.
"I give Carl a lot of credit for taking the time and showing
the energy, and in this case, we happen to agree with him,"
Cooperman, an eBay shareholder, told CNBC television. "I think
they should spin out a portion of PayPal," he added.
Icahn, who owns just over 2 percent of the e-commerce
company, has been pressuring eBay for weeks to spin off its
PayPal online payments business. The billionaire investor has
repeatedly accused eBay of poor corporate governance.
Cooperman also said that the U.S. stock market was fairly
valued at its current levels and would be surprised if it
rallied further.