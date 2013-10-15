BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 15 The Greenlight Capital funds, run by hedge fund manager David Einhorn, returned 4.3 percent in the third quarter of 2013, bringing the funds' year-to-date net return to 11.8 percent, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
The firm added to its short bet against Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, the letter released Tuesday said. Green Mountain shares were down 4.8 percent at $65.63 in afternoon trading Tuesday.
The letter said that "virtually every long position" that the firm had was profitable in the third quarter, and that it added a "medium-sized long position" in Osram Licht AG .
STRASBOURG, April 4 All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, an EU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, April 4 Shares in Egypt's MM Group will start trading next Tuesday following this week's placement, in which the company raised 750 million pounds ($42 million) by selling a 30 percent stake to investors.