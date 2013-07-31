(Changes sourcing in lead, adds details on Icahn, Ackman, Loeb
By Sam Forgione and Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, July 31 Billionaire investor George
Soros has taken a large long position in the stock of
nutritional supplement company Herbalife Ltd, a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The stock of Herbalife rose as high as $66.25 - its
highest price since May 2012 - after CNBC first reported the
stake shortly after 11 a.m. CNBC also reported that Soros' long
position in Herbalife counts as one of his top three holdings.
Shares of Herbalife have risen over 8 percent following the
first report of Soros' stake.
A spokesman for Herbalife declined to comment on the Soros
investment.
Herbalife has been the subject of intense scrutiny for many
months in the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry, with several
major players betting for or against the stock.
William Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital
Management, has been Herbalife's most vocal opponent, calling
the company a pyramid scheme.
Pershing Square has a $1 billion short on Herbalife's stock,
which is a bet that the stock's price will fall. Ackman has lost
roughly $300 million on the bet, Reuters has reported.
On the other side of the bet, Soros joins billionaire
investor Carl Icahn and Daniel Loeb, the founder of Third Point,
a New York hedge fund. Loeb made hundreds of millions of dollars
before selling out of the position earlier this year, and Icahn
remains one of Herbalife's top stakeholders.
Icahn has a long position of about 16.46 percent in the
company. When the veteran investor first reported a 12.98
percent stake in Herbalife in February, the news drove
Herbalife's stock price up 17.6 percent in extended-hours
trading. Loeb's hedge fund was a beneficiary of the price spike
in the first quarter.
The price of Herbalife's stock has nearly doubled so far
this year. Early Wednesday afternoon, Herbalife was trading at
$65.40 - up about 99 percent from its close at $32.94 on Dec.
31, 2012.
On Monday, Herbalife reported net income for the second
quarter of $143.2 million, or $1.34 per share, up from $132
million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
While Soros and Ackman are on opposing sides on this
particular investment, a regulatory filing in April showed that
Soros had scooped up a 7.91 percent stake in ailing retailer J.C
Penney, in which Ackman is a major shareholder. Like Herbalife,
J.C Penney has caused big losses for Pershing Square this year.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione and Katya Wachtel; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Jan Paschal)