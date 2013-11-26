By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 26 Investors who closely followed
the actions of activist shareholder Carl Icahn in 20 companies
over a five-year period would have reaped an annualized return
of 28 percent, a study by his investment firm showed Tuesday.
Icahn, who is known for taking large positions in companies
and pushing for corporate management changes told the Reuters
Global Investment Outlook Summit last week that his style of
activist investing works since so many U.S. companies are badly
managed.
The study by Icahn Enterprises LP showed those who
invested in the companies when Icahn secured a board seat and
held their stake during the director's tenure would have reaped
the 28 percent gain over the period from Nov. 15, 2008 to Nov.
15, 2013.
The return beat the 18 percent annualized return of the
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index and doubled the 14
percent return of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
over the specified time period, the study showed.
The 20 publicly listed companies included Herbalife Ltd
, Chesapeake Energy Corp, and Motorola Solutions
Inc.
Herbalife, the weight-loss supplements company, was the
biggest winner on the list with a 200 percent annualized return
since Icahn won a board seat on April 25. His firm owned about
16.8 percent of Herbalife's shares as of Sept. 30, according to
regulatory filings.
"We don't micro manage and interestingly we get invited back
because we're not a disturbance or a disruption," Icahn said.
Icahn has taken a position on Herbalife opposite that of
activist hedge fund manager Bill Ackman of Pershing Square
Capital Management, who called Herbalife a "pyramid scheme" and
revealed a $1 billion short bet against the company nearly a
year ago.
Despite Ackman's claims, Herbalife shares are up over 114
percent this year. Ackman told Bloomberg Television on Nov. 22
he has lost up to $500 million on his bet that the shares would
fall.
Icahn's firm sustained losses in four of the 20 companies
over the duration of his firm's board memberships, the study
showed. Investors who followed Icahn in Dynegy Inc and
Voltari Corp would have lost 81 percent and 59 percent,
respectively.
Take Two Interactive Software Inc was included in
the study. The company said Tuesday it was buying back all of
Icahn's shares and that three directors nominated by Icahn have
resigned.
Shares of Icahn Enterprises have risen nearly 154 percent
this year. The stock rose nearly 1 percent to $114.43 in Nasdaq
trading on Tuesday.