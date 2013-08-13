(Adds details on Icahn's large Apple stake; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
Aug 13 Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn took a
"large" position in Apple Inc. shares and told Reuters
on Tuesday that he believes Apple should trade at $700 a share.
In a telephone interview, Icahn said he believes "Apple has
the ability to do a $150 billion buyback now by borrowing funds
at 3 percent.
"If Apple does this now and earnings increase at only 10
percent, the stock - even keeping the same multiple currently -
should trade at $700 a share."
Apple shares were at $489.57 on Tuesday.
Apple has "huge borrowing power, little relative debt and
trades at a low multiple," Icahn said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Icahn stunned markets after he sent a
tweet, saying: "We currently have a large position in APPLE. We
believe the company to be extremely undervalued. Spoke to Tim
Cook today. More to come."
He also tweeted: "Had a nice conversation with Tim Cook
today. Discussed my opinion that a larger buyback should be done
now. We plan to speak again shortly."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay and Ken
Wills)