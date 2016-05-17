NEW YORK May 17 U.S. ratings agency Standard &
Poor's on Tuesday cut the credit rating of billionaire investor
Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises to junk status after the
portfolio absorbed declining investment values and higher
leverage in the last few months.
S&P dropped the long-term issuer credit rating and senior
unsecured debt rating of Icahn Enterprises to double-B-plus from
triple-B-minus, the agency said in a statement.
Additionally, S&P said it removed all of Icahn Enterprises'
ratings from "CreditWatch" with the outlook at "Stable."
There was no immediate response to an email to Icahn's
office seeking comment.
The downgrade reflects Icahn Enterprises' elevated
loan-to-value ratio, which S&P now expects to remain between 45
percent and 60 percent over the next 12 months, said S&P Global
Ratings credit analyst Clayton Montgomery.
"While part of this increase in leverage has come as the
portfolio (most notably CVR Energy, Federal Mogul, and the
investment segment) has deteriorated in value over the past
year, it has also resulted from a substantial decrease in the
amount of cash at IEP, which we net against debt in our LTV
calculation," Montgomery said.
As of March 31, Icahn Enterprises's LTV ratio was
approximately 50 percent, S&P noted. "However, we estimate that
after quarter-end through May 13, 2016, IEP's large publicly
traded positions declined by approximately $600 million, which
would result in an LTV ratio of about 53 percent, holding all
else equal."
Shares in Icahn Enterprises were down about 0.49 percent
after the ratings news at $52.49.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)