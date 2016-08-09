NEW YORK Aug 9 Billionaire activitist investor Carl Icahn on CNBC said Tuesday that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is "right on the economy."

Icahn, speaking a day after Trump unveiled his economic plan, said "the Archie Bunkers of the world" are going to vote for Trump. Archie Bunker was a fictional conservative blue-collar worker on a television comedy in the 1970s. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)